Local law enforcement agencies join forces to end gang violence

Lubbock County has a new facility aimed at curbing gang violence called the Lubbock Anti-Gang Center and its been working to fight it since the beginning of last year.

The Lubbock TAG Center is made up of six agencies that include Lubbock County Sheriff's Department, Lubbock County District Attorney's Office, Lubbock Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. All with a mission to work together for gang prevention, intervention, and suppression activities. According to officials, there are an estimated 1,700 gang members and 57 gangs in Lubbock County.

"Lubbock is the Hub City for a lot of very positive reasons, but unfortunately its also the Hub City for when we talk about distribution of narcotics and other drugs in our community," Kelly Rowe, Lubbock Sheriff, said. "We needed to put ourselves in a position that we had a sizable significant force that could get in and could actually do some real good against this organization."

Gang activity is not just in Lubbock, that's why this new facility also covers 15 surrounding counties: Baily, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry and Yoakum Counties.

Since the start of Lubbock TAG Center, law enforcement associated with it has been involved with 10 murder investigations, 57 felony arrests, 66 new gang member identifications, seizure of 28 pounds of methamphetamine and 12 pounds of cocaine.

"Lubbock is almost the perfect size for this because we have such good relations with all of our partners," Gary Albus, with DPS, said said. "Now that we've integrated them into one building and I think that's why we have been so successful."

If you want to find out more about Lubbock TAG Center, click here.

