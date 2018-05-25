Extra Innings Scores: 5/25

Here is Devin with all of your local high school softball and baseball playoff scores:
Softball:
Coronado 10
Arlington Heights 3
Coronado leads series 1-0
Game 2 Saturday 2pm at Abilene Christian
Borden County
Ector
June 1st at 11am at UMHB Dee Dillon Field, Belton Texas
(1A State Semi-Finals)
Baseball:
Lubbock Cooper 1
VR Eaton 8
VR Eaton leads series 1-0
Game 2 tomorrow at 10am at Abilene Christian
Godley 9
Denver City 6
Wildcats lead series 1-0
Game 2 will be tomorrow at 3pm at Abilene Christian
Shallowater 1, 14
Peaster 5, 15
Peaster takes series 2-0
DeLeon 11
New Deal 1
DeLeon leads series 1-0
Game 2 will be tomorrow at noon in Snyder at Moffett Field
New Home 16
Borden County 6
Leopards lead series 1-0
Game 2 on Saturday at 4pm out at LCU
