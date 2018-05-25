Extra Innings Scores: 5/25 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 5/25

Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic) Extra Innings (Source: KCBD Graphic)
(KCBD) -

Here is Devin with all of your local high school softball and baseball playoff scores:

Softball:

Coronado 10
Arlington Heights 3

Coronado leads series 1-0
Game 2 Saturday 2pm at Abilene Christian

Borden County
Ector

June 1st at 11am at UMHB Dee Dillon Field, Belton Texas
(1A State Semi-Finals)

Baseball: 

Lubbock Cooper 1
VR Eaton 8

VR Eaton leads series 1-0
Game 2 tomorrow at 10am at Abilene Christian

Godley 9
Denver City 6

Wildcats lead series 1-0
Game 2 will be tomorrow at 3pm at Abilene Christian


Shallowater 1, 14
Peaster 5, 15

Peaster takes series 2-0

DeLeon 11
New Deal 1

DeLeon leads series 1-0
Game 2 will be tomorrow at noon in Snyder at Moffett Field

New Home 16
Borden County 6

Leopards lead series 1-0
Game 2 on Saturday at 4pm out at LCU 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly