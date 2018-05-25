Extra Innings Scores: 5/25

Here is Devin with all of your local high school softball and baseball playoff scores:

Softball:

Coronado 10

Arlington Heights 3

Coronado leads series 1-0

Game 2 Saturday 2pm at Abilene Christian

Borden County

Ector

June 1st at 11am at UMHB Dee Dillon Field, Belton Texas

(1A State Semi-Finals)

Baseball:

Lubbock Cooper 1

VR Eaton 8

VR Eaton leads series 1-0

Game 2 tomorrow at 10am at Abilene Christian

Godley 9

Denver City 6

Wildcats lead series 1-0

Game 2 will be tomorrow at 3pm at Abilene Christian



Shallowater 1, 14

Peaster 5, 15

Peaster takes series 2-0

DeLeon 11

New Deal 1

DeLeon leads series 1-0

Game 2 will be tomorrow at noon in Snyder at Moffett Field

New Home 16

Borden County 6

Leopards lead series 1-0

Game 2 on Saturday at 4pm out at LCU

