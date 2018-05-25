Your Memorial Day weekend forecast

The Memorial Day weekend will bring more than some extra days off it will usher in hot temperatures. Many south plains cities will experience afternoon highs in the 100-100+ degree range most of the weekend.

With that kind of heat you'll need sunscreen, plenty of water, some shade if you're outside for long periods of time, and bug spray. I expect the daytime temps to range from 101 to 103 over most of the South Plains on Saturday.The heat wave will continue on Memorial Day and even through all of next week.

What about rain chances, slim, with some isolated storms possible Sunday afternoon and again on Memorial Day. In general, storm chances will remain low for the next 7 days with hot, breezy and dry conditions likely.

Just remember that Fire Bans are in effect for many counties on the south plains and fire danger will continue to be elevated this weekend and next week.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.