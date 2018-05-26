Red Raiders eliminated from Big 12 Tournament

Friday night, Texas Tech fell to West Virginia 12-4 eliminating the Red Raiders from the Big 12 Tournament.

Since 2000, the Red Raider baseball team has not won back to back games at the Big 12 Tournament.

Davis Martin picks up the loss after tossing 3.2-innings, giving up four earned runs and having three strikeouts.

Up next, the Red Raiders get to look forward to the NCAA Selection Show.

The Selection show will take place on Monday, May 28th on ESPNU at Noon.

