Razzoo's to postpone restaurant opening, hiring in Lubbock

An unprecedented delay will push back the grand opening of the upcoming opening and hiring of Lubbock's new Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, located at 4805 S. Loop 289.

Hiring will resume for the location on July 2, according to a news release from Razzoo's. Those interested in applying are asked to visit Nathan Teague, general manager, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the restaurant's location.

The restaurant is hiring about 100 people to work at the restaurant.

