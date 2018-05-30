Charges for Lubbock County Constable enhanced to Class A Misdemeanor for DWI crash

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.
In honor of this week's 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google Trends has released this year's list of the top searched "how to spell" words by state.
In honor of this week's 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google Trends has released this year's list of the top searched "how to spell" words by state.