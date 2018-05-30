Charges for Lubbock County Constable enhanced to Class A Misdemeanor for DWI crash

A charge for Lubbock County Constable for Precinct 4 C.J. Peterson has been enhanced after the results of his Blood Alcohol Content test came in.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, the Lubbock County Precinct 4 Constable had a blood alcohol content of 0.152 after a crash earlier this month, which is nearly two times the legal limit.

The enhanced charge is now listed as DWI with a BAC of 0.15 or greater, which is a Class A Misdemeanor charge.

C.J. Peterson was arrested on May 6, 2018 on charges of Driving While Intoxicated. According to the police report from the night of his arrest, a witness said Peterson was "flying" going west in the 5200 block of 50th Street and the witness heard a loud boom from the truck hitting a curb. The witness said Peterson nearly ran over him and he also crashed into two parked cars.

On Thursday, May 24, the Lubbock County Republican Party voted unanimously to authorize its chair, Steve Evans, to take the steps in district court to remove Peterson from his position. The decision to start removal proceedings was made during a quarterly executive committee meeting for the Lubbock County Republican Party, according to an LCRP news release.

The 40-year-old constable was elected into the Lubbock County Constable's Department in January of 2015 and his term is to end on Dec. 31, 2020.

This was not the first time Peterson has been arrested for a DWI. In October 2010, KCBD NewsChannel 11 reported he was arrested on DWI charges while working as a deputy with the Hockley County Sheriff's Office. He was then placed on administrative leave and resigned later that week.

The Lubbock Police Department released the body cam video of the field sobriety test and the arrest of Peterson.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.