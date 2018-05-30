South Plains Electric Cooperative Issues Beat the Peak Warning

Provided by South Plains Electric Cooperative

A heat advisory is in effect for the South Plains this afternoon into early evening.

We are asking members to help Beat the Peak. During a call to Beat the Peak, we ask our members to conserve electricity during our peak time of 4:30-7 p.m.

Using less on-peak electricity lowers overall demand. Lower demand means we don't have to buy as much power or tap as many power plants, so everyone saves. Below are ways members can help.

Housework Hiatus - Avoiding peak energy costs is a good reason to put chores on hold, at least until power demand dips. Consider scheduling laundry, vacuuming, ironing and dishwashing for off-peak hours.

Love 78 - Your air conditioning system plays a huge part in controlling your energy use year-round. At 78 degrees, most people are comfortable outside, so why not indoors? The closer your air conditioner or heat pump setting is to the outdoor temperature, the less your unit will run. When temperatures are in the upper 80s, you can reduce your cooling demand by 10 to 15 percent for each degree above 75 you set your thermostat. When used in conjunction with your cooling system, set ceiling fans to blow air downward instead of pulling up warmer air. Table and ceiling fans offer more comfort if used to circulate air through areas where you are most active.

Kitchen Comfort - Appliances on your countertops or stashed in your pantry could keep you cooler and use less energy. Microwaves use about 60 percent as much energy as full-size ovens, and toaster ovens consume about half as much power.

Share the Space - Bring back family time to beat the peak. A single gaming system pressed into service for spirited competition between family members in one room uses about one-third the power of three players engaged in separate online games around the house. LCD TVs generally use 60 percent as much electricity as comparably sized plasma models. One laptop computer uses about 20 percent as much power as a desktop computer and monitor. Finish the family space with energy-efficient LED fixtures to create a cool, fun and budget-friendly place to spend a few hours with your family.