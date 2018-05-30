Lubbock Fire Rescue raises $82,057 for MDA

Provided by Lubbock Fire Rescue

Lubbock Fire Rescue would like to say thank you to everyone who helped fill the boot.

We collected a total of $82,057 for MDA which will go to help many people in West Texas.

We would also like to thank all of the food sponsors who donated food for the firefighters while they collected money.

Raising Canes on Slide Rd.

Chick-fil-A at Raider Park.

McAlisters Deli 82nd and Quaker.

Dominos Pizza on 82nd and Frankford.