Special escort for 3 U.S. soldiers on their way to final rest

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Seal (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -
The bodies of three U.S. soldiers who were missing in action will receive a special escort as they pass through Lubbock on Thursday, on their way to their final rest.
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has provided this summary:
One soldier is a Bronze Star recipient, one soldier is a Silver Star recipient and one is a Purple Heart recipient who served in three wars: World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.
The transport will have three DPS officers assigned the entire way. Each county and some municipalities will pick up the transport in their respect jurisdictions.
They will arrive in Lubbock around 9:45 a.m., at the Love's Truck Stop at I-27 & FM 2641 for fuel.
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office will hand the lead over to LPD Motors. LPD will take a parade route headed east on Regis to MLK Blvd, N. Loop on to South E. Drive. Lubbock County Sheriff's Office will then take the lead and proceed to Garza County on Hwy 84, where Garza County will take over.
