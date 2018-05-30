Lubbock Regional practices open to the public Thursday

The Lubbock Regional will start action Friday, but Thursday all four teams will have practices open to the public at Rip Griffin Park.

Host Texas Tech starts things off Thursday morning going 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Louisville is next from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Kent State will take to Dan Law Field 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m and New Mexico State 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The double elimination tournament starts Friday with Top Seeded Texas Tech playing 4th-seeded New Mexico State at 1 p.m.

The Red Raiders beat the Aggies twice in the regular season. Tech topped NMSU 12-0 on Feb. 20 in Lubbock and then won with a walk-off homer in Midland in April 3, 2-1.

The other game has 2nd-seeded Louisville takes on 3rd-seeded Kent State 6 p.m. Friday.

Winners play Saturday and losers meet in an elimination game.

The winner of the Lubbock Regional will advance to the Super Regionals.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.