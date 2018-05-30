11-year-old comes face to face with intruder in North Lubbock

A Lubbock family got a rude awakening over the weekend when an intruder broke into their home in North Lubbock.

One of the children, 11-year-old Gabriel Head came face to face with the intruder while he was up late watching his favorite cartoons.

"I looked to the side and I saw someone right there and I thought that's my brother," Gabriel said. "Then, I looked back and said that's not him."

Gabriel is your average 11-year-old boy. Like most kids his age he broke curfew to watch his favorite cartoons late last Saturday night. It wasn't until he was deep into his show that he saw a figure staring at him.

"My first thought was it's just my imagination and I can't wait to tell my mom that I had the weirdest dream," he said. "But, I couldn't imagine that I'm still awake."

A real life nightmare. Gabriel was face to face with a man who just broke into his house.

"He was just looking around and trying to find if there was anyone in here," he said. "I'm pretty sure that's when he saw me."

Gabriel wasn't willing to wait around to find out if the intruder noticed him. He ran straight to his mom's room.

"I was in a dead sleep then that's when I heard this blood curdling scream and mom someone's in the house," Gabriel's mom Lu-Anne Peaslee said.

This mother immediately reached for her shotgun.

"Partly due to motherly instinct and because I have been playing the scenario out of what we would do if there was a break in," she said. "I quickly realized this is real and this is a real threat and my children's lives are in danger."

By the time Peaslee came out of her room with the gun, the intruder was nowhere to be found. The police are still looking for the suspect thanks to the description Gabriel gave.

"We all like to think we are safe in out homes, but it doesn't really matter where you live because crime doesn't discriminate," Peaslee said.

As for Gabriel, he says he will never forget this.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

