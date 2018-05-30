New Deal Lions roar into baseball Regional Final

After snapping De Leon's 24-game winning streak with back to back victories to win the Regional Semifinals, the New Deal Lions are in the 2A Regional Final this weekend.

Head Coach Jason Ybarra is excited for this opportunity.

"We are really blessed to be in this position right now. The series we had, really showed what type of team I have."

New Deal lost game one 11-1, getting run-ruled in five, but rallied to win the next two to advance. The Lions now play a best of three series against Hawley starting 6 p.m. Thursday night in Snyder. The winner goes to the State Tournament.

As a player back in the day for New Deal, Ybarra played in three State Tournaments for the Lions and he wants that for his team.

"It's a great experience for a young man. I enjoyed it as a player and I really would love to experience it as a coach. Just trying to coach my guys up and do the best I can to put them in the best spot to win."

