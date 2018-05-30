Local American Ninja Warriors compete, 2 advance to City Finals

There was a watch party at Obstacle Warrior Kids in Lubbock Wednesday night as American Ninja Warrior started a new season, right here on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Three local warriors ran the course and were hoping to be seen on Wednesday night's episode.

Only parts of the run by the West Texas Ninja Tyler Humphrey was shown. He was able to scale the 14-foot warped wall and complete the course in 4:12:67 to finish in 9th and advance to the City Finals.

Humphrey says it will be hard to top this feeling.

"I have a wedding coming up, but it's going to be pretty hard to top the experience of American Ninja Warrior. I know she might watch this. Sorry babe. It's probably the most amazing experience of my lifetime."

Texas Tech's Brian Burkhardt fell at the tuning forks but reached that spot in a fast :52:20 to finish 29th and advance to the City Finals. The Top 30 move on.

South Plains College Assistant Track Coach Justin Hobbs, the Track Ninja fell at the third obstacle, but enjoyed the experience.

"It's a little overwhelming. You try to do well. Tyler was able to do well and get it done. I made it far enough to feel like I had a good experience."

Watch American Ninja Warrior weekly on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.