Community rallies around volunteer firefighter diagnosed with st - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Community rallies around volunteer firefighter diagnosed with stage four lung cancer

By Matt Rewis, Reporter
Connect
Joe Gillispie (Source: KCBD Video) Joe Gillispie (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Cancer has become the number one cause of death among current and retired firefighters. One Lubbock man knows this all too well.

Joe Gillispie, a 20-year member of the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department, was recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Gillispie plays a big part in his community. He is the groundskeeper for Lubbock Cooper ISD, the Chaplain and member of the Woodrow Fire Department, as well as an active member of his church. His wife, Susan, and one of his three sons own All Seasons Property Care.

The Superintendent of LCISD, Keith Bryant, spoke to KCBD NewsChannel 11 about Gillispie.

"Yeah, Joe is a giver. If you could define Joe Gillispie in one word, it is that he is a giver. He's a guy that would give the shirt off his back to anyone."

Reagan Stuart, a long-time friend of Joe's and member of All Seasons Property Care, said the same.

"Joe is very much a giving person. He'll give the shirt off his back for 'em."

Now, the Lubbock community is returning the favor. Saturday evening, June 2,  from 6 to 11 p.m., Cook's Garage is hosting the Joe Gillispie Love Fund Benefit. Reagan Stuart and Myles Thomason, the fire chief of the Woodrow Fire Department are the main organizers behind the event.

Susan Gillispie says they wouldn't do anything different, even knowing about the cancer diagnosis.

"I don't have any blame, we don't feel any guilt or remorse. 'Why did he go into this career?' He would do it all again the same."

Joe Gillispie says that he couldn't have gone through this whole ordeal without his wife.

"30 years ago, I asked God to send me a Godly woman... and boy he did. She's been by my side for 30 years and (she's a) great wife, mom, grandmother. It's just... wow. I wouldn't be where I'm at. I just couldn't ask for anything better."

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption

    Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:25:29 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:41 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:41:39 GMT
    (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP). The legs of a skeleton emerge from the ground beneath a large rock believed to have crushed the victim's bust during the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in A.D. 79, which destroyed the ancient town of Pompeii, at Pompeii's archeologi...(Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP). The legs of a skeleton emerge from the ground beneath a large rock believed to have crushed the victim's bust during the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in A.D. 79, which destroyed the ancient town of Pompeii, at Pompeii's archeologi...
    Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site have announced a dramatic new discovery, the skeleton of a man crushed by an enormous stone while trying to flee the explosion of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 A.D.
    Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site have announced a dramatic new discovery, the skeleton of a man crushed by an enormous stone while trying to flee the explosion of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 A.D.

  • Trump signs bill for terminal patients to try unproven drugs

    Trump signs bill for terminal patients to try unproven drugs

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:56:44 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:39:12 GMT
    As he distributed pens after signing the bill at a small table, 8-year-old Jordan McLinn of Indianapolis, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, waited to embrace the president. (Source: CNN)As he distributed pens after signing the bill at a small table, 8-year-old Jordan McLinn of Indianapolis, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, waited to embrace the president. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.

  • Cancer group says colon screening should start at 45, not 50

    Cancer group says colon screening should start at 45, not 50

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:15:55 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:39:10 GMT
    (NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...
    New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.
    New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.
    •   
Powered by Frankly