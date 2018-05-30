FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Extreme heat Thursday, Friday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Extreme heat Thursday, Friday

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Thursday and Friday have been designated as First Alert Weather Days due to intense heat and sun.

High pressure will keep very hot temperatures across West Texas for the remainder of the work week.

Models are showing daytime highs between 102 and 108 degrees Thursday and Friday. This will continue, following the hottest air mass we have seen across the region this year.

If outdoors for any length of time, please remember the following Heat Safety Tips.

1) Reduce outdoor activity

2) Drink plenty of water

3) Take frequent breaks

4) Wear light colored clothing which reflects sunlight

5) Reduce outdoor strenuous activities to early morning or evening

Remember to never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.  LOOK before you LOCK!

Relief is expected over the weekend as a weak cold front moves into the area on Saturday and drops the afternoon highs to the mid 90s in Lubbock. That front may also provide additional cooling on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the area and a chance for some isolated storms.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump signs bill for terminal patients to try unproven drugs

    Trump signs bill for terminal patients to try unproven drugs

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:56:44 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:39:12 GMT
    As he distributed pens after signing the bill at a small table, 8-year-old Jordan McLinn of Indianapolis, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, waited to embrace the president. (Source: CNN)As he distributed pens after signing the bill at a small table, 8-year-old Jordan McLinn of Indianapolis, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, waited to embrace the president. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.

  • Cancer group says colon screening should start at 45, not 50

    Cancer group says colon screening should start at 45, not 50

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:15:55 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:39:10 GMT
    (NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...
    New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.
    New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.

  • Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption

    Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:25:29 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:28:55 GMT
    (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP). The legs of a skeleton emerge from the ground beneath a large rock believed to have crushed the victim's bust during the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in A.D. 79, which destroyed the ancient town of Pompeii, at Pompeii's archeologi...(Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP). The legs of a skeleton emerge from the ground beneath a large rock believed to have crushed the victim's bust during the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in A.D. 79, which destroyed the ancient town of Pompeii, at Pompeii's archeologi...
    Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site have announced a dramatic new discovery, the skeleton of a man crushed by an enormous stone while trying to flee the explosion of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 A.D.
    Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site have announced a dramatic new discovery, the skeleton of a man crushed by an enormous stone while trying to flee the explosion of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 A.D.
    •   
Powered by Frankly