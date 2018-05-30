FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Extreme heat Thursday, Friday

Thursday and Friday have been designated as First Alert Weather Days due to intense heat and sun.

High pressure will keep very hot temperatures across West Texas for the remainder of the work week.

Models are showing daytime highs between 102 and 108 degrees Thursday and Friday. This will continue, following the hottest air mass we have seen across the region this year.

If outdoors for any length of time, please remember the following Heat Safety Tips.

1) Reduce outdoor activity

2) Drink plenty of water

3) Take frequent breaks

4) Wear light colored clothing which reflects sunlight

5) Reduce outdoor strenuous activities to early morning or evening

Remember to never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles. LOOK before you LOCK!

Relief is expected over the weekend as a weak cold front moves into the area on Saturday and drops the afternoon highs to the mid 90s in Lubbock. That front may also provide additional cooling on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s across the area and a chance for some isolated storms.

