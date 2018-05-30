Funny Car Racing back in West Texas after 40 years

Andy Mears loves his funny car, Dragon Slayer and he can't wait to race is at Funny Car Chaos June 1 and 2 at Amarillo Dragway.
There was a watch party at Obstacle Warrior Kids in Lubbock Wednesday night as American Ninja Warrior started a new season, right here on KCBD NewsChannel 11.
After snapping De Leon's 24-game winning streak with back to back victories to win the Regional Semifinals, the New Deal Lions are in the 2A Regional Final this weekend.
The Lubbock Regional will start action Friday, but Thursday all four teams will have practices open to the public at Rip Griffin Park.
As Texas Tech prepares to hose the NCAA Regional Baseball tournament this week, the triple-digit heat is a factor for the fans, players and staff. Models are showing daytime highs between 104 and 108 degrees on Friday.
