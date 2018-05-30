Funny Car Racing back in West Texas after 40 years

Andy Mears loves his funny car, Dragon Slayer and he can't wait to race is at Funny Car Chaos June 1 and 2 at Amarillo Dragway.

Mears says it's the first time there is funny car racing in West Texas since 1978.

"It's something no one has seen in 40 years. 24 funny cars on the property. Nitro, Alcohol, run what you bring, first one to finish line wins. I'm hoping a lot of my buddies show up to Amarillo to watch and cheer me on. All mu friends have not got to see this car run because I'm always so far way.

Dragon Slayer has fared well finishing 2nd in the California Independent Funny Car Association. Mears and his car also won Funny Car Chaos in Denton last year and he hopes to do it again this weekend in Amarillo.

Dragon Slayer is a locally built car that is a 577 Big Block Chevy with over 2000 Horsepower. Mears hopes to slay the competition this weekend.

"There's a lot of dragons out there. No one thought I could drive one. I went to slay the dragon. We go out there and can run with the best of them."

