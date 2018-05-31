America's most misspelled words by state - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

America's most misspelled words by state

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
(Source: @GoogleTrends, Twitter) (Source: @GoogleTrends, Twitter)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

In honor of this week's 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google Trends has released this year's list of the top searched "how to spell" words by state. 

The most searched word across the nation is 'beautiful', in which people in eleven states looked up how to spell the word. 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' takes second place, with people in six states from Texas to Minnesota searching how to spell that word. 

The Scripps National Spelling Bee runs from May 29 through May 31. 

Here's Google's list based on the top searches related to "how to spell" over the last year: 

Alabama: Cousin
Alaska: Veteran
Arizona: Beautiful
Arkansas: Beautiful
California: Beautiful
Colorado: Resume
Connecticut: Sincerely
Delaware: Decision
Washington, D.C.: Permanent
Florida: Hors d’oeuvre
Georgia: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Hawaii: Grateful
Idaho: Businesses
Illinois: Beautiful
Indiana: Beautiful
Iowa: Vacuum
Kansas: Consequences
Kentucky: Definitely
Louisiana: Favorite
Maine: Connecticut
Maryland: Canceled
Massachusetts: Beautiful
Michigan: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Minnesota: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Mississippi: Gray
Missouri: Sincerely
Montana: Tomorrow
Nebraska: Nocturnal
Nevada: Probably
New Hampshire: Subtle
New Jersey: Resume
New Mexico: Permanently
New York: Resume
North Carolina: Beautiful
North Dakota: Yacht
Ohio: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Oklahoma: Canceled
Oregon: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Pennsylvania: Schedule
Rhode Island: Dying
South Carolina: Beginning
South Dakota: Chaos
Tennessee: Schedule
Texas: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Utah: Beautiful
Vermont: Solution
Virginia: Beautiful
Washington: Beautiful
West Virginia: Apparel
Wisconsin: Beautiful
Wyoming: Fiancé 

