America's most misspelled words by state

In honor of this week's 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google Trends has released this year's list of the top searched "how to spell" words by state.

The most searched word across the nation is 'beautiful', in which people in eleven states looked up how to spell the word. 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' takes second place, with people in six states from Texas to Minnesota searching how to spell that word.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee runs from May 29 through May 31.

Here's Google's list based on the top searches related to "how to spell" over the last year:

Alabama: Cousin

Alaska: Veteran

Arizona: Beautiful

Arkansas: Beautiful

California: Beautiful

Colorado: Resume

Connecticut: Sincerely

Delaware: Decision

Washington, D.C.: Permanent

Florida: Hors d’oeuvre

Georgia: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Hawaii: Grateful

Idaho: Businesses

Illinois: Beautiful

Indiana: Beautiful

Iowa: Vacuum

Kansas: Consequences

Kentucky: Definitely

Louisiana: Favorite

Maine: Connecticut

Maryland: Canceled

Massachusetts: Beautiful

Michigan: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Minnesota: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Mississippi: Gray

Missouri: Sincerely

Montana: Tomorrow

Nebraska: Nocturnal

Nevada: Probably

New Hampshire: Subtle

New Jersey: Resume

New Mexico: Permanently

New York: Resume

North Carolina: Beautiful

North Dakota: Yacht

Ohio: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Oklahoma: Canceled

Oregon: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Pennsylvania: Schedule

Rhode Island: Dying

South Carolina: Beginning

South Dakota: Chaos

Tennessee: Schedule

Texas: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Utah: Beautiful

Vermont: Solution

Virginia: Beautiful

Washington: Beautiful

West Virginia: Apparel

Wisconsin: Beautiful

Wyoming: Fiancé

