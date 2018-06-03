Red Raiders win Lubbock Regional beating Louisville 11-6

For the third time in five seasons, the Red Raider baseball team has advanced into the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

This after the team defeated Louisville by a final of 11-6, and sweep the Lubbock Regional.

In the game, Texas Tech got out to an early 7-0 lead over Louisville, but at one point the Cardinals cut the lead down to 9-6 in the 8th inning.

With this win for Texas Tech, they end a six-year streak of making the Super Regionals for Louisville.

Davis Martin picked up the win for Texas Tech, after tossing five strong innings.

Up next, the Red Raiders will wait for the Athens Regional to end.

If Georgia wins their regional, Texas Tech will head to Athens, Georgia for the Super Regionals.

If the Bulldogs get eliminated, Texas Tech will host the Super Regionals here in Lubbock.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.