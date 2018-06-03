Man drives car into Buffalo Springs Lake, minor injury reported

Officials respond to the scene after a man drove his car into Buffalo Springs Lake (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, TX (KCBD) -
A man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries Sunday evening after he drove his vehicle into Buffalo Springs Lake.
Witnesses called in officials to the scene after around 9 p.m. with some fearing a person drowned in the vehicle. However, when officials arrived they did find the man on the top of the vehicle while it was submerged in water.
As of 10:15 p.m. the intersection near Indian Trail and Comanche Drive in Buffalo Springs was blocked off as the area police look into the situation.
Congress returns to work Monday to face a House showdown over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.
Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 point, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers for 2-0 lead.
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office.
