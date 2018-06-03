Man drives car into Buffalo Springs Lake, minor injury reported

Officials respond to the scene after a man drove his car into Buffalo Springs Lake (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)

A man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries Sunday evening after he drove his vehicle into Buffalo Springs Lake.

Witnesses called in officials to the scene after around 9 p.m. with some fearing a person drowned in the vehicle. However, when officials arrived they did find the man on the top of the vehicle while it was submerged in water.

As of 10:15 p.m. the intersection near Indian Trail and Comanche Drive in Buffalo Springs was blocked off as the area police look into the situation.

