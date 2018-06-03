Man drives car into Buffalo Springs Lake, minor injury reported - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man drives car into Buffalo Springs Lake, minor injury reported

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Officials respond to the scene after a man drove his car into Buffalo Springs Lake (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Officials respond to the scene after a man drove his car into Buffalo Springs Lake (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, TX (KCBD) -

A man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries Sunday evening after he drove his vehicle into Buffalo Springs Lake.

Witnesses called in officials to the scene after around 9 p.m. with some fearing a person drowned in the vehicle. However, when officials arrived they did find the man on the top of the vehicle while it was submerged in water.

As of 10:15 p.m. the intersection near Indian Trail and Comanche Drive in Buffalo Springs was blocked off as the area police look into the situation. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Immigration fight, tension on tariffs await Congress' return

    Immigration fight, tension on tariffs await Congress' return

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:59:08 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:10:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE- This March 30, 2017, file photo shows the Capitol Dome at dawn in Washington. Congress returns to work Monday, June 4, 2018, facing a showdown in the House over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE- This March 30, 2017, file photo shows the Capitol Dome at dawn in Washington. Congress returns to work Monday, June 4, 2018, facing a showdown in the House over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying...

    Congress returns to work Monday to face a House showdown over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.

    Congress returns to work Monday to face a House showdown over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.

  • Giuliani: Trump could pardon himself, but why?

    Giuliani: Trump could pardon himself, but why?

    Monday, June 4 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-06-04 04:48:45 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:09:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Sharpening their legal and political defen...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy in Washington. Sharpening their legal and political defen...

    Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.

    Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.

  • Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead

    Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead

    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 02:58:40 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:00:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018.
    Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 point, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers for 2-0 lead.
    Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 point, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers for 2-0 lead.
    •   
Powered by Frankly