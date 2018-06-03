Extra Innings Team of the Week: New Deal Lions - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Team of the Week: New Deal Lions

NEW DEAL, TX (KCBD) -

The New Deal Lions are our Extra Innings Team of the Week. 

The Lions are 2A State Tournament bound after sweeping Hawley in the Regional Finals. 

Coach Jason Ybarra and the Lions came into the studio to talk about their play and the State Tournament. 

