KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech baseball team has punched their ticket to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. 

As well as, the Texas Tech Track and Field team is in Eugene, Oregon for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly