Crews respond to apartment fire at 66th Street & Ave R

Lubbock fire crews are responding to reports of a fire at an apartment complex at 66th Street and Avenue R.

The first calls came in at 4:30 Monday morning.

KCBD towercam showed two fire trucks arriving on the scene before 4:45 am and smoke coming from the area.

Our KCBD crew on the scene says it appears the fire was in the D complex of the two-story building in the 6100 block. By 5:15 am, the flames had been extinguished and smoke was dying down. The building appeared significantly burnt.

The fire chief says the building was vacant and there were no injuries. Crews do not yet know how the fire started.

