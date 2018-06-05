16-year-old sustains serious injuries after Tuesday night drive-by shooting

UPDATE:

A 16-year-old woman is still in University Medical Center with serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening after a drive-by shooting near 37th Street and Avenue U Tuesday night.

Initial information gathered by investigators have led police to believe a male suspect fired multiple shots out of a car towards a group of people standing near a house in the 1900 block of 37th Street, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release. The car then fled from the scene after shooting at the group.

People in the area then put the young woman, who police have not given the identity of, into another vehicle and drove with her until they were able to flag down an ambulance.

It was not until around 11:30 p.m. officers found the vehicle near the 1700 block of Parkway Drive in east Lubbock. Detectives have been able to determine the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between multiple parties.

LPD along with the newly established Anti-Gang Center are looking into this situation.

Anyone with information into this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000, and any caller does reserve the option to remain anonymous and is eligible for a cash reward.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Original Story:

Lubbock police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in the area of 37th and Avenue U on Tuesday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m. a woman arrived at the UMC EMS building along Avenue W at 35th Street saying she had been shot.

Officers learned that the woman, who was taken to UMC in serious condition, was outside a home along 37th Street when a car drove up and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

LPD's Persons Crimes Unit was called to the scene to investigate the shooting.

Police say they are still working to get a description of the people inside the car.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.