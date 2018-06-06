Andrew Huerta turns self in to Hockley County Sheriff

Update:

Andrew S. Huerta turned himself into Hockley County authorities Wednesday afternoon.

Original Story:

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Andrew S. Huerta, who has a warrant out for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Huerta is 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who comes in contact with Huerta is asked to contact the Hockley County Sheriff's Office at 806-894-3126.

