Andrew Huerta turns self in to Hockley County Sheriff - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Andrew Huerta turns self in to Hockley County Sheriff

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office, Facebook Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office, Facebook
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Update: 

Andrew S. Huerta turned himself into Hockley County authorities Wednesday afternoon.

Original Story:

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Andrew S. Huerta, who has a warrant out for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Huerta is 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who comes in contact with Huerta is asked to contact the Hockley County Sheriff's Office at 806-894-3126. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

