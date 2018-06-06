Jane Gilmore selected as new Texas Tech System student regent

A student of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott as the 2018-2019 student regent for the Tech Board of Regents.

Jane Gilmore of Dallas will serve one year in this position as is taking the title as the 13th student to serve on the BOR and the fifth from the HSC, according to a Tech System news release. She earned her Bachelor's of Arts degree in biological sciences with a minor in psychology from Northwestern University and a Master's of Science in physiology from the University of Michigan.

Gilmore is one of the founding members of the HSC's Association of Women Surgeons Club, was part of the Ophthalmology Club, was the HSC's student government vice president of finance and a senator with the School of Medicine.

She replaces Jarrett Lujan, a student of Angelo State University, who was appointed in 2017.

