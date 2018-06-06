Jane Gilmore selected as new Texas Tech System student regent

With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.
With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.
A Lubbock County jury has handed down a guilty verdict for Anthony Acosta, the man who is said to have hit 50-year-old Reynaldo Rincon with his vehicle in 2015, for failure to stop and render aid.
A Lubbock County jury has handed down a guilty verdict for Anthony Acosta, the man who is said to have hit 50-year-old Reynaldo Rincon with his vehicle in 2015, for failure to stop and render aid.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.