Bailey County Sheriff searching for man wanted for child abuse - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Bailey County Sheriff searching for man wanted for child abuse

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
31-year-old Jose Antonio Salazar (Source: Bailey County Sheriff's Office) 31-year-old Jose Antonio Salazar (Source: Bailey County Sheriff's Office)
Kimberly Yesenia Morataya (Source: Bailey County Sheriff's Office) Kimberly Yesenia Morataya (Source: Bailey County Sheriff's Office)
The Bailey County Sheriff is searching for 31-year-old Jose Antonio Salazar Orantes, a person of interest in a case that involves child abuse.

The search for Salazar came after Child Protective Services was called to a home in Muleshoe Tuesday, Richard Willis, Bailey County sheriff, said. When both CPS and Willis' office arrived both Salazar and Kimberly Yesenia Morataya attempted to escape.

Morataya was caught and booked in the Bailey County jail booked on charges of injury to a child/elderly/disable with the intent of bodily harm and is held on a retainer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

Orantes is still on the run and is possibly armed and dangerous, according to a Bailey County news release. He stands at approximately 5 feet 2-3 inches and was last seen wearing black shorts with no shirt. He may have a firearm and was walking with a blue heeler/ pit bull mixed dog.  

Anyone with information on Orantes' whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 806-272-4569. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

