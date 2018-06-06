Matadors TBT makes The Basketball Tournament

For the second consecutive year, former Red Raider basketball players will team up and play in (TBT) The Basketball Tournament.

The Basketball Tournament is a 72-team field, divided up into four 18-team regions.

Games will start in July and will wrap up on August 3rd, that is when the winner-take-all, 2$ Million Championship game.

Last year, the Matadors TBT defeated the Washington Generals but were eliminated by Overseas Elite in the round of 32.

This year’s Matadors TBT team (Texas Tech alumni) features Jaye Crockett, Toddrick Gotcher, Justin Gray, Nick Okorie, John Roberson, Ronald Ross, and Niem Stevenson.

Texas Tech men’s head basketball coach Chris Beard is one of the sponsors of this year’s team.

