Juror faints after seeing evidence during Gonzalez sentencing

A Lubbock Police Department Crimes Against Children detective took the stand Wednesday to answer questions from the prosecution and defense regarding the case against Yvonne Gonzales.

The detective told jurors Gonzales, who pleaded guilty to the murder of 4-year-old Alyrah Sanchez in 2015, had a "flat" demeanor when given the news of the child's death. He said that is not the normal response from anyone who gets news like that.

Next, Sridhar Natarajan, Lubbock County medical examiner, took the stand and showed the jury photos from Sanchez's autopsy, describing the external injuries the child sustained. Natarajan said the child had multiple blunt-force traumatic injuries to the legs, torso, head and face. He also found swelling in the brain and broken bones in her left arm.

While looking through the photos one juror raised his hand to get the attention of the judge. When asked if there was a question the juror got only two words in then fainted and fell out of his seat. The courtroom was cleared and about 20 minutes later the sentencing resumed after the juror was attended to by EMS.

After lunch, the prosecution played an audio recording of a phone call Yvonne made to a relative from the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The call was made on Nov. 19, 2015 at 10:07 p.m.

In the recording Gonzales told the relative that she was scared being in jail.

The relative told Yvonne, "Just know you have people out here on your side."

Yvonne replied with, "I'm sorry for what I did, but it is what it is."

The defense then called on several of Gonzales' relatives to testify. Yvonne's mother and sister both said they did not know Yvonne to be a violent person.

The prosecution also questioned them and ended their questioning of Yvonne's sister by showing her a photo of Alyrah's body and asking her if she could think of any situation where doing that to a child would be acceptable.

Her sister answered, "absolutely not."

Court has recessed for Wednesday and will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

