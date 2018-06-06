Record number of Red Raiders selected in MLB Draft

When you build a program that is a national contender, the players on your team will get drafted.

Last season the Red Raiders had three signees and five players get selected into the draft.

In 2016, Texas Tech had ten players hear their names called, a school record.

The 2018 MLB Draft is no different for this year’s squad. The Red Raiders have broken another school record, with 11 players called up for the MLB draft.

Grant Little was the first Red Raider to hear his name called, as he goes 74th overall, drafted by the San Diego Padres.

Despite getting injured earlier this season, Steven Gingery went in the 4th round, 123rd overall to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ryan Shetter went in the 9th round, 262nd overall to the Atlanta Braves.

Jose Quezada was drafted in the 10th round (291st overall) to the San Diego Padres.

With the 408th pick in the 14th round of the MLB Draft, the White Sox selected Davis Martin.

Ty Harpenau was drafted in the 16th Round, 472nd overall to the Atlanta Braves.

In the 20th round, Caleb Kilian was drafted 595th overall to the Baltimore Orioles.

Cody Farhat went 703rd overall in the 23rd round to the Cleveland Indians.

Lubbock-native Michal Davis was drafted 724th overall in the 24th round by the Minnesota Twins.

Dylan Dusek heard his named called in the 27th round by the San Francisco Giants with pick 796.

Zach Rheams was drafted by the New York Mets with the 800th pick in the 27th round.

