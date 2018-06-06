New Home's magical season ends at State

The New Home Leopards baseball team is one of the newest programs in the area, but they saw some big victories on the baseball diamond this season, as they made it to the 1A State Baseball Tournament, in just their third year of having baseball again.

The Leopards fell to Slocum 8-7 in the 1A State semi-final game, but they showed a lot of fight against the Mustangs.

New Home was down 7-4 heading into their final at-bat but managed to plate three runs in the top of the 7th, before Slocum won the game on an error, scoring their runner from third.

The Leopards were hurt by five errors in the game.

Great season by coach Brady Webb and the New Home Leopard Baseball team.

