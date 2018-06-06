Jeff Caffey is Slaton’s new Head Football Coach/AD

Defensive Coordinator Jeff Caffey has been named Slaton's new Head Football Coach and AD and he's thrilled.

When Stacy Martin resigned as Slaton's head football coach after two seasons, administration didn't have to look far.

"I think it's been a blessing. We were accepted into this community really well from the beginning. They have high expectations for excellence here. So it kinds fit my personality."

Caffey was previously on the staff at Springlake-Earth and was the head football coach at Ralls.

With the Slaton kids already familiar with Caffey, there's no learning curve and the Tigers can get to work to build on winning their first playoff game in 30 years last season. Coach Caffey says response has been good.

"Lots of smiles. Lots of hugs. Not just from the kids but members of the community as well. It's a great day to be a Tiger. It always is."

You can watch my Facebook Live interview with Coach Caffey and look at their new weight room here:

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.