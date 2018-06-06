Heat, rain chances continue

The heat continues in west Texas on Thursday and Friday. The afternoon high temps will stay around to slightly above the 100 degree mark. With high pressure in control it will continue to be hot across the south plains and panhandle this week. That same high pressure will drag the heat into the weekend and through early next week.

So, on the average you’ll find the daytime highs ranging from 98 to 103 degrees from the western south plains east to along and off of the caprock. The heat will also impact most of central and far west Texas for the next week.

As for rain chances, they will continue to be sporadic. The best chance for storms will be along the edge of the high pressure. That means for Thursday into Friday the panhandle and eastern south plains may see some activity but western areas will only have a slim chance.

For the weekend, rain chance remain low and temps remain high, in the mid to upper 90s over the area.

Copyright KCBD 2018. All rights reserved.