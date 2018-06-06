Trauma surgeon pleads with parents to keep kids in protective headgear

A plea from a Pediatric Surgeon and Texas Tech Physician who says he sees what can happen when kids are allowed to ride bikes or ATVs or even skateboards without protective headgear.
Dr. John Fitzwater says it just makes sense to make kids wear a helmet.
He explains, "Helmets are very cheap. They're easily available- any Walmart, Target store that's around you. They make them in cool colors, cartoon heroes on them. There's no excuse not to have your kids in a helmet. We can fix bones. We can fix livers, spleens but we can't fix brains. And it's something that's almost always preventable with a good helmet."
The CDC says helmets reduce the risk of death by 37 percent and they reduce the risk of head injury by 69 percent.
