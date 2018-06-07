Chicken Coop Tour first for Tech Terrace - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Chicken Coop Tour first for Tech Terrace

By Sydney Kessler, Reporter
Connect
(KCBD) -

The Tech Terrace U.N.I.T Home Tour Committee is hosting its first ever Chicken Coop Tour on Saturday.

The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning at 3015 21st St.

Organizers will show homeowners, or future homeowners, how simple it is to have their own chicken coops and what it takes to take care of chickens and baby chicks. 

While being able to go and pick fresh eggs in the morning is a huge plus--- these coup owners said it is more about the experience of owning this unique pet.

"The eggs are good you know, but I kid people the R.O.E. return on is about 4 bucks an egg, by the time you count the coup and the feed and all that, so it's not really for egg harvesting that I would get chickens," Gary Schwants, one of the people who is showing off his coop said."It's just kind of cool to have something a little bit unique in your backyard that not everyone has."

The tour will be stopping by:

  • 2806 20th Street
  • 2814 20th Street
  • 3015 21st Street
  • 3111 21st Street
  • 3118 21st Street

Tickets cost $15 per person but is free to those under 12. Organizers say that 50 percent of proceeds from the tour will go to the South Plains Food Bank, with the other half will going towards a community garden for Tech Terrace.

Tickets are non-refundable and can be purchased at www.techterraceunit.org/hometour.html.

All participants are encouraged to bring their own water, sunscreen, and to wear bug spray

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump talks tough on trade ahead of G-7 meetings in Canada

    Trump talks tough on trade ahead of G-7 meetings in Canada

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-06-07 04:40:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:31:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington.

    With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

    With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

  • Jury finds Anthony Acosta guilty of 2015 hit, run

    Jury finds Anthony Acosta guilty of 2015 hit, run

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:31:02 GMT
    Anthony Acosta, 35 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)Anthony Acosta, 35 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
    Anthony Acosta, 35 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)Anthony Acosta, 35 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

    A Lubbock County jury has handed down a guilty verdict for Anthony Acosta, the man who is said to have hit 50-year-old Reynaldo Rincon with his vehicle in 2015, for failure to stop and render aid.

    A Lubbock County jury has handed down a guilty verdict for Anthony Acosta, the man who is said to have hit 50-year-old Reynaldo Rincon with his vehicle in 2015, for failure to stop and render aid.

  • 'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    'Ramadan Mubarak': Trump hosts first iftar dinner

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:24:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a bill signing ceremony for the "VA Mission Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. The bill will expand private care for veterans as an alternative t...
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
    President Donald Trump to host his first White House dinner marking Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
    •   
Powered by Frankly