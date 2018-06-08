Anton residents to host service day Saturday, asking for volunte - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Anton residents to host service day Saturday, asking for volunteers

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Devin Ward, KCBD Source: Devin Ward, KCBD
ANTON, TX (KCBD) -

Residents of the community of Anton are asking for volunteers to help during a day of service that will be hosted from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

This service day is part of a recovery effort between residents and the South Plains Regional Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster to help in recovery from a severe storm that swept through the town last July. The nearly 400 homes that were hit by strong winds and baseball-sized hail are still in need of fixes.

City officials said the community does not qualify to receive any county, state or federal, leaving the residents to make fixes themselves. 

Anyone looking to volunteer is asked to contact Bailey Skinner at b.skinner@stjohnslubbock.org and let them know what type of project they would be suited for. Volunteers will also need to be at the Anton Church of Christ, located at 401 Lawrence Ave., by 8:30 a.m.

The day will not only be dedicated to hard work, though. At around noon volunteers and residents are invited to attend a free BBQ, as a way of saying thanks for the help.

Read the full invitation letter here: 

RELATED STORY: Severe weather damages homes, vehicles in Anton

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump casts North Korea summit as 'one-time shot' for Kim

    Trump casts North Korea summit as 'one-time shot' for Kim

    Saturday, June 9 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-06-09 14:52:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 03:44:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.

    President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.

    President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.

  • US military: 4 soldiers wounded in Somalia treated, in Kenya

    US military: 4 soldiers wounded in Somalia treated, in Kenya

    Saturday, June 9 2018 8:42 AM EDT2018-06-09 12:42:46 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 03:44:02 GMT
    US military: 4 soldiers wounded in deadly Somalia attack treated, in Kenya awaiting transport. (Source: Pixabay)US military: 4 soldiers wounded in deadly Somalia attack treated, in Kenya awaiting transport. (Source: Pixabay)

    US military: 4 soldiers wounded in deadly Somalia attack treated, in Kenya awaiting transport.

    US military: 4 soldiers wounded in deadly Somalia attack treated, in Kenya awaiting transport.

  • Prosecutor: No evidence of any foul play in Bourdain death

    Prosecutor: No evidence of any foul play in Bourdain death

    Saturday, June 9 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-06-09 11:02:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-06-10 03:43:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Schaeffer). A general view of the Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. A prosecutor in France says Anthony Bourdain apparently hanged himself in a luxury hotel in the s...(AP Photo/Jeff Schaeffer). A general view of the Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. A prosecutor in France says Anthony Bourdain apparently hanged himself in a luxury hotel in the s...

    The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.

    The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.

    •   
Powered by Frankly