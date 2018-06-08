Anton residents to host service day Saturday, asking for volunteers

Residents of the community of Anton are asking for volunteers to help during a day of service that will be hosted from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

This service day is part of a recovery effort between residents and the South Plains Regional Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster to help in recovery from a severe storm that swept through the town last July. The nearly 400 homes that were hit by strong winds and baseball-sized hail are still in need of fixes.

City officials said the community does not qualify to receive any county, state or federal, leaving the residents to make fixes themselves.

Anyone looking to volunteer is asked to contact Bailey Skinner at b.skinner@stjohnslubbock.org and let them know what type of project they would be suited for. Volunteers will also need to be at the Anton Church of Christ, located at 401 Lawrence Ave., by 8:30 a.m.

The day will not only be dedicated to hard work, though. At around noon volunteers and residents are invited to attend a free BBQ, as a way of saying thanks for the help.

Read the full invitation letter here:

