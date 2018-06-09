Littlefield woman reported safe after search initiated Saturday afternoon

Update:

Uvalde police have located Christle Ann Cantu and have reported her safe in the town.

The search, which was called on Saturday afternoon, is now called off. She is in Uvalde voluntarily.

Original Story:

The Littlefield Police Department is asking the public's help in locating 33-year-old Christle Ann Cantu, who has not been heard from since Tuesday.

Cantu is a Hispanic woman who stands at 4 feet, 11 inches with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 145 pounds, according to a Facebook post from Littlefield PD. She was said to have left Littlefield voluntarily on June 2 and was headed to Uvalde to meet an unknown man.

Her family is concerned for her welfare and are asking for anyone with information to contact Littlefield PD at 806-385-5161 or any local law enforcement agency.

