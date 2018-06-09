Red Raiders come from behind to defeat Duke 6-4

In front of the largest crowd in Rip Griffin Park history -- 4,818 people -- the Red Raider baseball team came from behind to defeat Duke 6-4.

At one point in the game, the Red Raiders found themselves in an early 3-0 deficit.

As Texas Tech would get runners on base, but couldn’t get them around until the fifth inning but after that, they plated a run in every inning.

Where they scored two in the fifth, one in the sixth, one in the seventh, and two in the eighth.

With this win, Texas Tech will play Duke Sunday at 5 p.m. for the right to go to the College World Series.

If Duke defeats Texas Tech on Sunday, they will play a winner take all game on Monday at 3 p.m.

Sunday’s game will be televised on ESPNU, while Monday’s (If Necessary) will be televised on ESPN 2.

