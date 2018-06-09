Emergency officials respond to crash near 4th Street, Quaker Ave - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Emergency officials respond to crash near 4th Street, Quaker Avenue

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Traffic was diverted for a short while before 7 p.m.Saturday after a two-vehicle crash near 4th Street and Quaker Avenue.

A pickup truck and SUV collided and the pickup went into a wooded ditch. Police were able to report that four people were sent to a hospital with moderate injuries while one other was sent with minor injuries.

