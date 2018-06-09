Emergency officials respond to crash near 4th Street, Quaker Avenue

Traffic was diverted for a short while before 7 p.m.Saturday after a two-vehicle crash near 4th Street and Quaker Avenue.
A pickup truck and SUV collided and the pickup went into a wooded ditch. Police were able to report that four people were sent to a hospital with moderate injuries while one other was sent with minor injuries.
Saturday, June 9 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-06-09 11:02:00 GMT
Saturday, June 9 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-06-10 03:43:51 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Schaeffer). A general view of the Le Chambard hotel where TV chef Anthony Bourdain was found, in Kaysersberg, France, Friday, June 8, 2018. A prosecutor in France says Anthony Bourdain apparently hanged himself in a luxury hotel in the s...
The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.
The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.
Saturday, June 9 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:11:55 GMT
Saturday, June 9 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-06-10 03:42:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.
President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.
President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.
Saturday, June 9 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-06-09 12:43:55 GMT
Saturday, June 9 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-06-10 03:32:38 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron gather for the family photo during the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.
President Trump opens second day at international summit at gender equality breakfast.
President Trump opens second day at international summit at gender equality breakfast.