Greater West Texas Softball Coaches Association hosts All-Star Games

For the 11th year, the Greater West Texas Softball Coaches Association hosted its annual All-Star games.

There were two games played out at Lubbock Christian University, where they divided the teams up into Large School and Small School categories.

In the first game (Small School game), the West All-Stars defeated the East All-Stars 14-4.

Immediately following that the Big school game took place (Class 5A & 6A), and the South All-Stars defeated the North team 5-4.

The GWTSCA says their mission is to promote good fellowship and encouraging sponsorship and support of high school softball in the Greater West Texas area.

