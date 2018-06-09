Track & Field concludes 2018 outdoor season

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. – The Texas Tech Track & Field teams concluded the 2018 outdoor season on Saturday afternoon at the NCAA Championships.



Junior Zarriea Willis earned First Team All-America honors for the first time in her career with a sixth place finish in the women’s high jump. She cleared 1.78m (5-10), the same height as the fourth place finishers.



Sophomore Cyre Virgo cleared 1.73m (5-8), but couldn’t get past the second bar and ended her season in 17th place. With the performance, Virgo earns All-America Honorable Mention for the first time in her career.



Kaylee Hinton was scratched from Saturday’s heptathlon events after experiencing some hamstring tightness.



The Red Raiders concluded the national meet with four First Team All-Americans, four Second Team All-Americans and two honorable mention awards. Divine Oduduru and Odaine Lewis were two-time All-Americans at the meet. Lewis earned two first team honors after placing second in the triple jump and third in the long jump. Oduduru earned a first team and a second team award after he captured the National Championship crown in the men’s 200m.

