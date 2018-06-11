Plainview Hale Co. Health Dept. offering free back-to-school imm - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Plainview Hale Co. Health Dept. offering free back-to-school immunizations

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Free Back-To-School immunizations at the Plainview Hale Co. Health Dept. (Source: Plainview Hale Co. Health Dept.) Free Back-To-School immunizations at the Plainview Hale Co. Health Dept. (Source: Plainview Hale Co. Health Dept.)
PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) -

The Plainview Hale County Health Department will be offering free back-to-school immunizations to children who qualify.

The children in grades pre-k through 12th grade must be accompanied by an adult and have an up-to-date shot record. 

The immunizations will take place on June 20, June 27, July 18, July 25 and August 1, 2018 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

No appointment is required, but if you have questions or need more information, please call 806-293-1359.

