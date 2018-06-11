Plainview Hale Co. Health Dept. offering free back-to-school immunizations

Researchers have developed a blood test that can predict a pregnant woman's risk of preterm delivery with up to 80 percent accuracy.
Having health insurance is essential, especially for catastrophic situations. But it's important to choose a plan carefully because your costs can go well beyond the monthly premium
Children with autism are more likely to also have a food, respiratory or skin allergy, new research suggests.
You're probably familiar with the stereotypes about people who wear glasses -- these folks are studious and spend a lot of time indoors with their noses in a book.
Parents should choose to have their children get the flu shot in the fall instead of the nasal spray flu vaccine, pediatricians say.
