Reward raised to $20k by family of Texas Tech student found dead at parking garage

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A family continues to grieve the loss of their son and brother. They have raised the reward for information that reveals exactly what happened to the 22-year-old Texas Tech University student found dead the morning of April 8, 2018.

The autopsy report from the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's office says Noble Douglas Kimanthi Abdullah, also known as Kimo, died from multiple blunt force injuries due to his fall. The manner of death has been classified as undetermined.

The autopsy also reports Abdullah's Blood Alcohol Content was 0.126, nearly twice the legal limit.

Abdullah was a Junior at Texas Tech, studying computer science and technology.

His body found around 8 a.m. by employees at a parking garage in the 2500 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, across from Jones AT&T Stadium. His family says it appears that he fell. Friends and family say he went out for an early morning jog sometime after Kimo and his roommates returned home at 4 a.m. after a night out.

The family have hired a private investigator and increased the reward to $20,000 for information that would lead to a conviction. They believe someone was involved in their son's death.

The Lubbock Police Department said there was nothing suspicious about Kimo's death and no foul play was indicated. 

According to the police report, at 2:20 a.m. and 3:40 a.m., unidentified subjects were seen running past security cameras but no further suspicious activity or subjects were seen by officers reviewing the footage.

The family says any information should be forwarded to thewindsoragency@gmail.com or call 806-620-8464.

To contact the Lubbock Police Department, click here or call 806-741-1000.

