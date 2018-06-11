Resthaven hosting donation drive for 'Burn the Brisket' event

Provided by Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park will be hosting a "Fill the Boot" and "Warm Coats for Kids" donation drive on June 20, 2018 to support local firefighters. 100% of donations will go to their efforts to end muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases, as well as provide local children with new coats for the upcoming winter.

"Our local firefighters are true heroes," says Jeffery Lane, General Manager. "This is our way of saying thank you for keeping our community safe."

Resthaven's efforts are supported by Pinkie's Barbeque during their annual "Burn the Brisket" event which treats local area firefighters to a barbeque brisket meal. Sales Manager, Jonathan Jones says, "Our local firefighters do so much for us, we want to continue doing something for them."

Resthaven invites the public to come by the funeral home at 5740 W. 19th St. in Lubbock, between the hours of 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM to make donations. There will be a drive-thru lane available in the main parking lot on 19th street for the public's convenience. Please stop by to show support for our local heroes, and help them "Fill the Boot" and provide "Warm Coats for Kids".