9-year-old accidentally shot after family friend kills rattlesnake

The bullet that hit a 9-year-old Roscoe boy in an accidental shooting over the weekend punctured both of his lungs, according to a family member on a Facebook post.

The social media post also says Keegan Covington was shot in the back with a 9mm on Saturday and both of his lungs were hit.

Fisher County Sheriff Greg Arnwine says Covington's family and a family friend were on ranch land northwest of Sweetwater in Fisher County on County Road 438. They were riding ATVs when they came across a rattlesnake. The family friend shot the snake with a 9mm and went back to the ranch house to reload the weapon. While reloading the weapon inside the house, the gun went off, shooting Covington. The sheriff's office got the call just after 9:30 p.m.

Covington was hit by one bullet. The Facebook post also says his clavicle, some ribs, the T5 vertebral body (The T5 is the fifth thoracic vertebra closest to the skull) were fractured and he has a spleen laceration. He could possibly have surgery on his right lung.

Keegan was brought to Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock where he is listed in serious condition.

His family has released this statement:

We would like to thank the community for their support and encouragement. At this time and ask everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers for our sweet boy. We ask for and appreciate the privacy while Keegan recovers.

Keegan will remain in the hospital for an unknown amount of time.

The family friend has set up a Facebook page for updates on Keegan's condition.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Keegan's family.

