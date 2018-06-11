No fireworks ban for unincorporated parts of Lubbock County this season

The Lubbock County Commissioner's Court has decided not to restrict the sale or use of fireworks in the unincorporated parts of Lubbock County this season, although fireworks are still prohibited within city limits.

Although they do remind residents that Lubbock County has a burn ban in place and all outdoor burning is restricted in compliance with the TCEQ Burn Rules for Texas.

Fireworks wholesalers and vendors have been asked to voluntarily comply with a ban on "missiles with fins and rockets."

Lubbock County Emergency Management released this statement on Monday:

Ref: Sale and Use of Fireworks in Lubbock County for the 2018 Fourth of July Fireworks Season After much consideration and debate, the Lubbock County Commissioners Court in coordination with the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management, Lubbock County Volunteer Fire Departments and the Civil Division of the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office, have made the determination there WILL NOT be any mandatory restriction on the sale or use of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Lubbock County for the 2018 Fourth of July Fireworks Season. This decision does not change any Fireworks Ban that may be in place in any Municipality, or Special District as defined by Texas State Law. This decision was made based on the following: Lubbock County does not currently meet the requirements to ban Missiles with fins and Rockets as defined under Texas Local Government Code § 352.051 Regulation of Restricted Fireworks. The requirement of Drought conditions, meaning the existence immediately preceding or during the fireworks season of a Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) of 575 or greater. As of today, the KBDI for Lubbock County is 508. We have asked the Fireworks Wholesalers and Vendors, too voluntarily comply with a ban on Missiles with fins and Rockets. We also ask Citizens to use Fireworks in a Safe and Responsible matter. Fireworks safety tips can be found at: https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks/ https://www.fema.gov/news-release/2016/06/30/ten-safety-tips-4th-july We remind Citizens that Lubbock County has a burn ban in place and all outdoor burning is restricted in compliance with the TCEQ Burn Rules for Texas. For additional information and / or questions, please contact Clinton Thetford, Lubbock County Emergency Management Coordinator at 806 775-7300 or cthetford@co.lubbock.tx.us.

