Kevin Robert leaving Lorenzo for administration role

For the 28th time this off season, there is a coaching change in our area.

As Lorenzo Head football coach and Athletics Director Kevin Roberts is leaving the program for an Assistant High School Principal position at Ponder ISD.

On Monday morning, Coach Roberts informed his players that he would be leaving to Ponder.

This past season, Coach Roberts led the Hornet Football program to their first playoff berth since 2012.

Where they finished the season 8-3, making it to the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Kevin Roberts has been coaching for the past 23 years and decided to step away from coaching and go into an administrative role.

