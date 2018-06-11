Dameon Marmolejo pleads guilty to beating girlfriend for downloading Snapchat

A Lubbock man who pleaded guilty to beating his girlfriend over her use of a Snapchat phone app is awaiting sentencing on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Dameon Marmolejo, 21, pleaded guilty on Monday. His sentencing hearing will resume on Tuesday morning.

Marmolejo was arrested back on August 17, 2017, accused of causing serious bodily injury to his girlfriend, Solidad Torres.

Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone. The 18-year-old girl was hospitalized and needed multiple staples to close the wound on her head. Torres had just graduated from Monterey High School in May.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man accused of beating up girlfriend over Snapchat app arrested in Lubbock

**CAUTION: The following details may be graphic for some readers**

According to the arrest warrant, Marmolejo arrived at Solidad's house on June 17, 2017 and could tell he was angry. When he walked in, her phone flashed that she had a Snapchat message. She told police she had deleted the app after she and Marmolejo started dating. They met through Snapchat.

Marmolejo then became very angry that she downloaded the app again and also told police that he had accused her many times of cheating on him. She told police that is why she deleted her Snapchat previously.

She told police he first slapped her across the face then pushed her. She fell to the floor and he began punching her in her sides and torso. She said she turned over to protect her head and face from being hit. He then began stomping her upper back and the back of her head with his foot. She also said he began calling her vulgar names and accusing her of cheating on him.

The arrest warrant goes on to say she was able to get away from him and run into the bathroom. She was not able to lock the door before he pushed his way in. He then grabbed her and threw her to the ground where he continued to slap and punch her. She told police she was lying next to the tub when he grabbed her by her hair and banged her head against the tub three or four times.

She told police she was not able to feel her face and head, saw the blood and blacked out.

She said she heard Dameon call 911, she opened her eyes and he threw the phone at her before he left.

She received 15 staples in her forehead as well as three stitches.

The warrant says police were able to identify the shoes Marmolejo was wearing from the bruising pattern left on her body.

