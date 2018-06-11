Lubbock police searching for suspect in criminal mischief case - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for suspect in criminal mischief case

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect in a criminal mischief case after a report of damaged property in the 2400 block of 34th Street.

Police say the suspect can be seen approaching the residence and throwing chairs in the early morning hours of May 26.

If you have any information about this case, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

