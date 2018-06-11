Preparations underway for Lubbock's Juneteenth Celebration

The East Lubbock Community Alliance is making preparations for a four-day Juneteenth celebration.

This year's theme is "Rise Up."

Juneteenth is a nationally celebrated commemoration of the Emancipation Proclamation, which ended slavery on June 19, 1865.

The kick-off reception will take place at the Standard Sales Company on June 14th at 7 p.m.

On June 15, a housing symposium will take place at 7 p.m. at the Estacado High School Auditorium.

The first 100 people will receive free credit repair services, and three participants will receive a chance to win $500.

Organizers will be showcasing a new home loan program in Lubbock that requires $0 down.

The main event will take place on Saturday, June 16th.

The day begins with a parade at 10 a.m. at 10th Street and Avenue A.

The parade will end at Mae Simmons Park where there will be a music, vendors, and a Community Health Fair with free health screenings.

This year, the celebration will close with a performance by a gospel choir.

Que Johnson will host the Juneteenth Gospel Stage on Sunday, June 17 at 4 p.m.

