Trailer destroyed by fire in Levelland

A single-wide trailer has been destroyed in Monday afternoon fire in Levelland.

Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in the 800 block of North Alamo Road in Levelland. The fire is north of Levelland Middle School.

Officials with the Hockley County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety are assisting with the fire.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres says the fire is contained to the one structure at this time.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

